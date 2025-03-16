Skip to main content
Texas faces increased wildfire risk as strong winds fuel multiple active fires

Officials say only some of the fires are contained

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

South Texas fires and smoke trails (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Wildfires are nothing new to South Texans. With rising temperatures and ongoing dry conditions, Texas faces an increased risk of wildfires.

Saturday was anticipated to be windy and dry, creating potential fire danger conditions, which have now become a reality.

As of 9 p.m., Saturday, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports nine active wildfires that are not contained, spanning from the Texas Panhandle to South Texas.

The following list includes active fires as of 9 p.m. on March 15, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service:

Chicken Strip

  • Fire size: 20 acres
  • Containment: 30%
  • Real County

Cottonwood Creek

  • Fire size: 633.2 acres
  • Containment: 95%
  • San Saba County

Crabapple

  • Fire size: 8,640 acres
  • Containment: 0%
  • Gillespie County

Duval 1256

  • Fire size: 58.3 acres
  • Containment: 75%
  • Duval County

Hargill Reservoir

  • Fire size: 13 acres
  • Containment: 95%
  • Hidalgo County

Lake Pasture

  • Fire size: 300 acres
  • Containment: 90%
  • Refugio County

Rest Area

  • Fire size: 7,931 acres
  • Containment: 65%
  • Gray County

Saddle

  • Fire size: 17 acres
  • Containment: 95%
  • Bandera County

Windmill

  • Fire size: 23,000 acres
  • Containment: 65%
  • Roberts County

The bad news is that winds will continue over the next week in South Texas. Although we are receiving more moisture, there are still multiple days with fire potential.

Expected winds this week in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Always remember that even if no active wildfires are reported, there is still the chance for fires to break out.

Note the following tips to help avoid fires from breaking out and basic information:

Tips to avoid high fire danger (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We will keep you posted with the latest weather.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Shelby Ebertowski headshot

Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

