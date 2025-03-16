Texas faces increased wildfire risk as strong winds fuel multiple active fires

Wildfires are nothing new to South Texans. With rising temperatures and ongoing dry conditions, Texas faces an increased risk of wildfires.

Saturday was anticipated to be windy and dry, creating potential fire danger conditions, which have now become a reality.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

As of 9 p.m., Saturday, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports nine active wildfires that are not contained, spanning from the Texas Panhandle to South Texas.

The following list includes active fires as of 9 p.m. on March 15, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service:

Chicken Strip

Fire size: 20 acres

Containment: 30%

Real County

Cottonwood Creek

Fire size: 633.2 acres

Containment: 95%

San Saba County

Crabapple

Fire size: 8,640 acres

Containment: 0%

Gillespie County

Duval 1256

Fire size: 58.3 acres

Containment: 75%

Duval County

Hargill Reservoir

Fire size: 13 acres

Containment: 95%

Hidalgo County

Lake Pasture

Fire size: 300 acres

Containment: 90%

Refugio County

Rest Area

Fire size: 7,931 acres

Containment: 65%

Gray County

Saddle

Fire size: 17 acres

Containment: 95%

Bandera County

Windmill

Fire size: 23,000 acres

Containment: 65%

Roberts County

The bad news is that winds will continue over the next week in South Texas. Although we are receiving more moisture, there are still multiple days with fire potential.

Expected winds this week in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Always remember that even if no active wildfires are reported, there is still the chance for fires to break out.

Note the following tips to help avoid fires from breaking out and basic information:

Tips to avoid high fire danger (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We will keep you posted with the latest weather.