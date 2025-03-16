Texas faces increased wildfire risk as strong winds fuel multiple active fires

Wildfires are nothing new to South Texans. With rising temperatures and ongoing dry conditions, Texas faces an increased risk of wildfires.
Saturday was anticipated to be windy and dry, creating potential fire danger conditions, which have now become a reality.
As of 9 p.m., Saturday, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports nine active wildfires that are not contained, spanning from the Texas Panhandle to South Texas.
The following list includes active fires as of 9 p.m. on March 15, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service:
Chicken Strip
- Fire size: 20 acres
- Containment: 30%
- Real County
Cottonwood Creek
- Fire size: 633.2 acres
- Containment: 95%
- San Saba County
- Fire size: 8,640 acres
- Containment: 0%
- Gillespie County
Duval 1256
- Fire size: 58.3 acres
- Containment: 75%
- Duval County
Hargill Reservoir
- Fire size: 13 acres
- Containment: 95%
- Hidalgo County
Lake Pasture
- Fire size: 300 acres
- Containment: 90%
- Refugio County
Rest Area
- Fire size: 7,931 acres
- Containment: 65%
- Gray County
Saddle
- Fire size: 17 acres
- Containment: 95%
- Bandera County
Windmill
- Fire size: 23,000 acres
- Containment: 65%
- Roberts County
The bad news is that winds will continue over the next week in South Texas. Although we are receiving more moisture, there are still multiple days with fire potential.
Always remember that even if no active wildfires are reported, there is still the chance for fires to break out.
Note the following tips to help avoid fires from breaking out and basic information:
We will keep you posted with the latest weather.
- Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
- Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
- Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page