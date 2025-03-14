LUNAR ECLIPSE: Viewers share blood moon pics on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – Night owl South Texans experienced a total lunar eclipse, also called a “blood moon,” early Friday morning.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon, casting a shadow on it.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon turns reddish as sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere. This light bends, removing blue tones and allowing red and orange shades to reach the moon’s surface.

A total lunar eclipse happens about once every 2.5 years at any given location. While eclipses occur four to seven times a year, total ones make up about 29%.

Many of our KSAT Connect users were able to see the event. Here are some photos from our viewers:

