Skip to main content
Haze icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

LUNAR ECLIPSE: Viewers share blood moon pics on KSAT Connect

South Texas sees a total lunar eclipse

KSAT Content Center

Tags: KSAT Connect, Lunar Moon, Eclipse, Worm Moon, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Night owl South Texans experienced a total lunar eclipse, also called a “blood moon,” early Friday morning.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon, casting a shadow on it.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon turns reddish as sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere. This light bends, removing blue tones and allowing red and orange shades to reach the moon’s surface.

A total lunar eclipse happens about once every 2.5 years at any given location. While eclipses occur four to seven times a year, total ones make up about 29%.

Many of our KSAT Connect users were able to see the event. Here are some photos from our viewers:

Blood moon last night
MSmith

Blood moon last night

0
Needville
Pictures of the eclipse
62vero

Pictures of the eclipse

0
San Antonio
Red moon hard to find it and track.
Keller10

Red moon hard to find it and track.

0
Helotes
Total Eclipse of the moon 2am 3-14-25
Joe M Paredes III

Total Eclipse of the moon 2am 3-14-25

0
San Antonio
An awesome photo my honey was able to capture of the moon on an iPhone 15pro max @ 1:25am
unique aldana

An awesome photo my honey was able to capture of the moon on an iPhone 15pro max @ 1:25am

0
Kirby
Recent lunar eclipse photo taken through telescope by Ava Torres
Ava Torres

Recent lunar eclipse photo taken through telescope by Ava Torres

1
San Antonio

Want to share more blood moon pictures? Find out how to post on KSAT Connect here.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS