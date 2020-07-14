Texas runoff election results: Bexar County Chair, Republican; Cynthia Brehm and John Austin

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

Brehm received 33% of the vote and will take on Austin, who received 31% of the vote.

But since then, top Republicans, including U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Gov. Greg Abbott, have called for Brehm’s resignation following a post shared by Brehm on Facebook that suggested that the death of George Floyd was staged for political reasons.

Austin, a real-estate appraiser, said Brehm’s post showed a “basic disregard of facts” and that her “actions are very hurtful and denigrates the memory of George Floyd and amplifies the pain and suffering that the country is going through.” He has been endorsed by some of the top Republicans calling for Brehm’s resignation.

This race is different from the others: the winner of this runoff will take the seat.

