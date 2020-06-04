Abbott, Cornyn want Bexar County GOP Chair to resign over spreading George Floyd conspiracy theory

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and other prominent Texas Republicans want Cynthia Brehm to resign her post immediately as Bexar County GOP Chair for spreading a George Floyd conspiracy theory.

Brehm shared a post on her Facebook page late Monday night that claimed Floyd’s death by a Minneapolis police officer was a “staged event” to damage President Donald Trump standing with black voters. The unfounded post has since been deleted from Brehm’s page, but not before a chorus of criticism from top Republicans.

“These comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse,” John Wittman, Gov. Abbott’s communications director, told the Austin-American Statesman. “Cynthia Brehm should immediately resign her position as chair of the Bexar County Republican Party.”

Cornyn’s campaign, up for reelection in November, said in a written statement to The Dallas Morning News, “Senator Cornyn shares Governor Abbott’s belief that Cynthia Brehm should resign.”

The post claimed Floyd’s slaying at the hands of police was possibly “a filmed public execution of a black man by a white cop, with the purpose of creating racial tensions and driving a wedge in the growing group of anti deep state sentiment from common people, that have been already been psychologically traumatized by COVID 19 fears.”

“Considering the rising approval level of President Trump in the black community an event like this was entirely ‘Predictable,'" the post read. Brehm’s profile image is a red, white and blue high-heel shoe with the text “Trump Girl.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, whose district serves an area north of San Antonio, and Travis County Republican Chairman Matt Mackowiak also said Brehm should go, the Statesman reported.

Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey echoed what the other GOP leaders said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“Cynthia Brehm’s position regarding the tragic injustice of the death of George Floyd has no place in the Republican Party of Texas. We can not abide by her caustic remarks. They are out of alignment with our core beliefs and our platform. I have personally reached out to Cynthia Brehm and called on her to resign her post as Chair of the Republican Party of Bexar County immediately.”

KSAT.com has reached out to Brehm, who is running for re-election, for a comment but have yet to hear from her. Brehm received 33 percentage points during the March primary, but is currently in a runoff with John Austin, who received 31 percentage points. That election takes place July 14.

The post has been shared on other social media pages and has been fact-checked by Politifact, where it received a “Pants on Fire” rating.

The post is the latest controversy involving Brehm. On May 23, during a news conference in front of City Hall, she suggested that the coronavirus was a hoax with political motivations.

“All of this has been promulgated by the Democrats to undo the good Trump has done for our country, and they are worried,” she said. "So, take off your masks, exercise your constitutional rights. Stand up, speak up and vote Republican.”

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Brehm was a good example of “a crazy person” holding office. Wolff has not issued a statement on her Floyd comments.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg disagreed with Brehm about her accusations.

“I think there’s many people that are trying to make this pandemic a political issue, but it’s not," he said.

In September 2019, Brehm posted a video on the county’s GOP party’s Facebook page about a dispute at an auto shop over a President Trump bumper sticker that she characterized as a politically motivated attempt to suppress a customer’s right to free speech.

In the video, Brehm interviewed a couple who claimed a vehicle inspector at a San Antonio auto shop made them remove the sticker before he would inspect the vehicle.

"Folks what I'm here to tell you is this: Your vehicle is your personal property and you are protected by the U.S. Constitution. You do not have to take off that sticker," Brehm said in the video.

But the mechanic involved told KSAT 12 that the reason he wanted the sticker removed was that it was illegally placed and his request to remove it had nothing to do with politics.

