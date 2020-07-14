76ºF

Texas runoff election results: State Representative, District 119 , Democratic; Jennifer Ramos and Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Campos

Live results, updates for the race to face Republican George Garza in November

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Jennifer Ramos and Elizabeth "Liz" Campos, candidates for State Representative., District 119 (Democrat), in the July runoff election.
SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

Background:

Ramos received 43% of the vote and Campos received 46% of the vote during the March 3 primary. The winner of the runoff will take on George B. Garza, the only Republican running for the seat in the Democratic-leaning district.

