Two Democrats in heated race to replace Roland Gutierrez in Texas House District 119

SAN ANTONIO – Out of the three Democrats running to replace Roland Gutierrez in Texas House District 119, two frontrunners emerged on Tuesday night.

Jennifer Ramos is leading the way with 44% of the early vote and Liz Campos is right behind her with 43% of the vote. Sean Villasana is a distant third with 11% of the vote.

Election Day returns have still not been released.

Gutierrez resigned from his post to run for a State Senate seat in District 19.

The winner of the primary will take on George B. Garza, the only Republican running for the seat.

Ramos and Campos need more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

