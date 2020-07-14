Texas runoff election results: U.S. Senate, Democratic; Royce West and Mary “MJ” Hegar

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

Background:

At the top of the ticket, two Democrats are battling to faceoff against Republican incumbent and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn in November.

Royce West, a longtime state senator and attorney from Dallas, received 14.5% of the vote in March. Mary “MJ” Hegar, a former Air Force pilot who burst on the scene with an ultimately unsuccesful congressional bid during the 2018 midterm, received 22% of the vote in the primary. The two participated in a debate Feb 18.

Regardless of the winner, Cornyn looks to be the favorite in the general election since a Democrat has not won statewide in Texas for more than 25 years and because both Democratic candidates have relatively low statewide name ID.

But 2020 has been an unpredictable year, and that may extend to the November election, particularly with President Donald Trump, whose polling numbers have sunk amid the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement, leading the way for Republicans. Still, Trump has eeked out former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in recent Texas polling.

One thing that may help Cornyn, who will appear on all Texans’ ballots right below Trump, is the fact that straight-ticket voting is no longer a one-punch option.

You can find additional election results by scrolling to the bottom of this page. For more election coverage, go to our Vote 2020 page or sign up for our free election newsletter. Read more about other races here.