Texas runoff election results: Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 3, Republican; Tom Rickhoff and Trish DeBerry

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

Background:

The race to replace outgoing Republican County Commissioner Kevin Wolff will likely be one of the most competitive races in the Bexar County GOP runoff and potentially in November, too. Wolff won in 2016 with 58.66% of the vote, so there is a good chance the winner of this runoff could become a county commissioner after November.

Rickhoff, a former probate judge whose political career dates back to 1978, got 33% of the vote in March. He’ll face DeBerry, who came in second with 28% of the primary vote. DeBerry is the founder of marketing agency The DeBerry Group, a former TV anchor and ran an unsuccessful mayoral campaign in 2009.

The winner will take on Democrat Christine Hortick in November’s general election.

You can find additional election results by scrolling to the bottom of this page.