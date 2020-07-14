76ºF

Texas runoff election results: U.S. Representative, District 20, Republican; Mauro Garza and Gary Allen

Live results, updates for the race to face Democrat incumbent Joaquin Castro in November

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Mauro Garza and Gary Allen, candidates for U.S. Representative District 20 (Republican), in the July runoff election.
SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

Background:

Garza received 33% of the vote in March and will face Allen, who received 26% of the vote. The seat is currently held by incumbent Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro, who has won handily in the last several general elections.

Conventional wisdom suggests that Castro holds onto his place in Congress regardless of who wins the GOP runoff because of the historic Democratic leanings of the district.

