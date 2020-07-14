Texas runoff election results: U.S. Representative, District 35, Republican; ‘Guillermo’ William Hayward and Jenny Garcia Sharon

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

Background:

The winner will take on Democrat incumbent Lloyd Doggett in November’s general election. Competing to face Doggett are Hayward, who received 42% of the vote in March, and Sharon, who received 30%.

You can find additional election results by scrolling to the bottom of this page. For more election coverage, go to our Vote 2020 page or sign up for our free election newsletter. Read more about other races here.