76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Vote 2020

Texas runoff election results: U.S. Representative, District 35, Republican; ‘Guillermo’ William Hayward and Jenny Garcia Sharon

Live results, updates for the race to face Democrat incumbent Lloyd Doggett in November

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Election, Election results, Vote 2020, Guillermo William Hayward, Jenny Garcia Sharon, U.S. Representative District 35
"Guillermo" William Hayward and Jenny Garcia Sharon, candidates for U.S. Representative District 35 (Republican), in the July runoff election.
"Guillermo" William Hayward and Jenny Garcia Sharon, candidates for U.S. Representative District 35 (Republican), in the July runoff election. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

Background:

The winner will take on Democrat incumbent Lloyd Doggett in November’s general election. Competing to face Doggett are Hayward, who received 42% of the vote in March, and Sharon, who received 30%.

You can find additional election results by scrolling to the bottom of this page. For more election coverage, go to our Vote 2020 page or sign up for our free election newsletter. Read more about other races here.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: