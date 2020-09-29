Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 29: Officials report 262 new COVID-19 cases, 207 backlogged cases and 5 virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 57,677 total COVID-19 cases and 1,135 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday. He said there were 262 new cases and 207 backlogged cases tested between Sept. 15-23. Five new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 178.

“Despite this batch of cases, our progress and warning indicators remain moving in the right direction. We urge the public not to let their guard down,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager and interim Metro Health director. “With continued vigilance, we will contain the spread of the virus.”

City officials also reported that 230 patients are hospitalized, 81 are in the intensive care unit and 29 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

Wolff said Bexar County will be providing local schools $3.5 million, and the state will match that amount to go toward getting students connected to online learning services.

School risk level 9/29/20 (COSA/Bexar County)