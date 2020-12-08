Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 7: Leaders report 1,210 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate now 15.7%

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 88,196 total COVID-19 cases and 1,397 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,210 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 993.

Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of the Metropolitan Health District, says the area is starting to see the effects of Thanksgiving transmission.

City officials also reported that 614 patients are hospitalized, 207 are in the intensive care unit and 105 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 63% of ventilators available.

There were 85 new admissions to the hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg says the positivity rate has increased to 15.7%, up from 9.2% last week. The overall COVID-19 risk level remains at “moderate.”

Kurian says since the hospital stress score has remained static, it has kept the risk level at “moderate” for this week.

Wolff says since the average positivity rate for the past two weeks has been over 12%, he consulted with other officials and decided to close down bars that don’t serve food by Thursday to avoid more spread. An emergency order with more information about the closures is expected this week.

“If you want to stay open, then you should contact TABC” to be able to serve food, Wolff said to bar owners.