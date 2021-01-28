Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 27: Leaders report 1,341 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 164,270 total COVID-19 cases and 2,007 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,341 new cases as of Wednesday. Nine new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,567.

City officials also reported that 1,341 patients are hospitalized, 394 are in the intensive care unit and 255 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 49% of ventilators available.

Wolff said the Bexar County Hospital District has administered 5,000 vaccines at the Robert B. Green campus downtown. People are receiving their second dose this week at that site.

Nirenberg says some people have been turned away at the Alamodome site because they were not eligible yet. He reminds the public that only those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.