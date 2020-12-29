Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 28: Leaders report 43 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate at 19.2% this week

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 112,261 total COVID-19 cases and 1,510 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 43 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

Bexar County bars must close; restaurants, businesses decrease to 50% capacity per Gov. Abbott’s executive order

The mayor said many cities, including San Antonio, could not download COVID-19 case data from the state on Sunday, which contributed to the lower number of cases.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,116.

City officials also reported that 1,079 patients are hospitalized, 299 are in the intensive care unit and 164 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 54% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the positivity rate increased to 19.2%, up from 14.4% last week. The county’s COVID-19 risk level is “severe.”

COVID-19 Risk Level: Week of 12/28/20 (COSA/Bexar County)