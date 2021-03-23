Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 23: Leaders report 133 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 202,849 total COVID-19 cases and 3,073 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 133 new cases as of Tuesday. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 168.

City officials also reported that 182 patients are hospitalized, 72 are in the intensive care unit and 40 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 421,411 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 233,463 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

The mayor said all of Metro Health’s school directives are rescinded as of Tuesday after the CDC updated its guidelines. He said local school districts should follow the CDC’s recommendations.

Nirenberg says the state will allow all adults to be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. Click here to learn more.

The city will prioritize those who are most vulnerable. Anyone 80 or older is encouraged to visit the Alamodome in the afternoon Monday through Saturday to get a vaccine without an appointment.