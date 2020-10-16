Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 16: Officials report 184 new cases, 2 new deaths; Judge Wolff says bars can’t reopen until TABC gives green light

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 60,442 total COVID-19 cases and 1,211 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 184 new cases. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 133.

City officials also reported that 200 patients are hospitalized, 80 are in the intensive care unit and 32 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 75% of ventilators available.

Wolff said while his updated executive order says bars can open as early as Tuesday, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission must green-light the reopening of those establishments first. He said he expects bars to be able to reopen by the end of next week or early the following week.

