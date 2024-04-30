Trailer overturns on I-35 near downtown, snarling traffic

SAN ANTONIO – A trailer being pulled by a pickup truck flipped over, causing a traffic problem early Tuesday afternoon near downtown San Antonio.
Transguide cameras showed the trailer flipped on Interstate 35 South near the San Marcos Street exit.
Four lanes of traffic were blocked off, according to a TxDOT online incident report.
At about 1:45 p.m., the report showed that the crash had been cleared up and the lanes were reopened to traffic.
