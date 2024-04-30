88º
Trailer overturns on I-35 near downtown, snarling traffic

Traffic incident reported at I-35 South, San Marcos Street

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Transguide cameras showed a trailer pulled by a pickup truck flipped on Interstate 35 South near the San Marcos Street exit. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A trailer being pulled by a pickup truck flipped over, causing a traffic problem early Tuesday afternoon near downtown San Antonio.

Transguide cameras showed the trailer flipped on Interstate 35 South near the San Marcos Street exit.

Four lanes of traffic were blocked off, according to a TxDOT online incident report.

At about 1:45 p.m., the report showed that the crash had been cleared up and the lanes were reopened to traffic.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

