Tower of the Americas to host free live music series starting in June

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Party on the Tower Plaza event will be every first Friday through October at the tower’s base (CREDIT: Tower of the Americas)

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is hosting a free live music series every month at the tower’s base starting next month.

The Party on the Tower Plaza event will be from 7-11 p.m. every first Friday of the month from June through October.

“Bring the family for a fun-filled evening including lawn games, a moon bounce, caricature drawings, bull riding, and more!” an event post on Facebook said.

The full lineup includes the following:

  • JUNE 6/7 - Mark Odom Band Country
  • JULY 7/5 - Soul Grammar Dance/R&B
  • AUGUST 8/2 - Riptyde Variety 80′s/90′s/Today
  • SEPTEMBER 9/6 - Kristal Tejano
  • OCTOBER 10/4 - Ruben V Rock Variety

For any changes and other events, visit the Tower of the Americas Facebook page for up-to-date information.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

