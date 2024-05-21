Tower of the Americas to host free live music series starting in June

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is hosting a free live music series every month at the tower’s base starting next month.
The Party on the Tower Plaza event will be from 7-11 p.m. every first Friday of the month from June through October.
“Bring the family for a fun-filled evening including lawn games, a moon bounce, caricature drawings, bull riding, and more!” an event post on Facebook said.
The full lineup includes the following:
- JUNE 6/7 - Mark Odom Band Country
- JULY 7/5 - Soul Grammar Dance/R&B
- AUGUST 8/2 - Riptyde Variety 80′s/90′s/Today
- SEPTEMBER 9/6 - Kristal Tejano
- OCTOBER 10/4 - Ruben V Rock Variety
For any changes and other events, visit the Tower of the Americas Facebook page for up-to-date information.