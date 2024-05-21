Tower of the Americas to host free live music series starting in June

Party on the Tower Plaza event will be every first Friday through October at the tower’s base

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the Americas is hosting a free live music series every month at the tower’s base starting next month.

The Party on the Tower Plaza event will be from 7-11 p.m. every first Friday of the month from June through October.

“Bring the family for a fun-filled evening including lawn games, a moon bounce, caricature drawings, bull riding, and more!” an event post on Facebook said.

The full lineup includes the following:

JUNE 6/7 - Mark Odom Band Country

JULY 7/5 - Soul Grammar Dance/R&B

AUGUST 8/2 - Riptyde Variety 80′s/90′s/Today

SEPTEMBER 9/6 - Kristal Tejano

OCTOBER 10/4 - Ruben V Rock Variety

For any changes and other events, visit the Tower of the Americas Facebook page for up-to-date information.