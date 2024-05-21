Recall Roundup: Dog food, electric ranges, Igloo bottles pulled for safety

If you buy your dog’s food at Walmart, check the bag. Certain bags of Pedigree dry dog food are recalled because they may contain bits of metal, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notice.

All 44-lb. bags of Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food sold at Walmart in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana are recalled.

The best-by date on the bag is March 4, 2025. The lot code is 410B2TXT02.

“If you believe your pet has consumed the affected product, you should monitor for unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns,” the notice said.

No injuries have been reported.

Pedigree parent company Mars Petcare US can be reached at 1-800-525-5273 for customers to make returns. For more information, click here.

Ranges recalled

Some 200,000 older electric ranges are recalled after several reports of problems, including fires and burn injuries.

The recall involves various Frigidaire and Kenmore smooth-top freestanding electric ranges sold between 2001 and 2009. Depending on the model, the unit may spontaneously turn on, fail to turn off or heat to different temperatures than selected.

The Electrolux Group initially recalled the ranges several years ago, but since then, it has received at least 200 reports of the ranges behaving erratically, including 14 reports of fires and eight reports of injuries involving burns, as well as smoke inhalation.

Contact Electrolux to participate in the recall. Based on the serial number, it will be determined if consumers have a range that can be repaired or not. Email potentiometerrecall@electrolux.com or call (888)845-8226.

The following models and serial numbers are included in the recall:

Frigidaire Serial Number: Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx - VF936xxxxx

Kenmore Elite Serial Number: Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx - VF334xxxxx

Frigidaire Models: FEFBZ90GC*, FEFLMC55GC*, FEFLZ87GC*, GLEF396AB*, GLEF396AQ*, GLEF396AS*, GLEF396CQ*, GLEF396CS*, GLEFM397DB*, GLEFM397DQ*, GLEFM397DS*, GLEFM97FPB*, GLEFM97FPW*, GLEFM97GPB*, GLEFM97GPW*, LEEFM389FE*, PLEF398AC*, PLEF398CC*, PLEF398DC*, PLEFM399DC*, PLEFMZ99EC*, PLEFMZ99GC*, PLEFZ398EC*, PLEFZ398GC*

Kenmore Elite Models: 790.990121*, 790.990131*, 790.990141*, 790.990191*

Igloo bottles recalled

Thousands of Igloo stainless steel bottles for children are recalled.

Igloo Products recalled its 12 oz. youth sipper bottles because the cover over the sipper can come off and a child could choke on it.

The bottles were sold in various colors.

People who purchased the bottles from Academy Sports + Outdoors can return them to the store for a refund. Otherwise, contact Igloo for instructions to get a refund or replacement.