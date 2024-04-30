Man dies shortly after being placed in handcuffs by SAPD

A man who was placed in handcuffs by San Antonio police after he caused a disturbance at a Northwest Side restaurant, died shortly after he was placed in custody, SAPD confirmed.

Kevin Boothe Barrett, 38, died Friday night in the 3400 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Police said they were called to the scene for complaints of a man throwing things around a restaurant and taking off his clothes.

Officers arrived to find Barrett hiding underneath a car, unclothed from the waist down.

According to SAPD, shortly after officers got Barrett out from under the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs, he became unresponsive.

SAPD said they administered Narcan to Barrett and emergency medical service workers attempted lifesaving measures but Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy was performed but the results are still pending further testing.