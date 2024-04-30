85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Savannah Kriger’s death officially ruled suicide after she, 3-year-old son found dead in West Side park

Savannah Kriger, 32, shot son then herself, investigators say

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Crime, Crime Fighters, West Bexar County, Murder, Savannah Kriger
Savannah Kriger, 32, is suspected of killing her son and herself (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – More than a month after her death, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed that a woman who was found dead in Tom Slick Park along with her 3-year-old son died by suicide.

Savannah and Kaiden Kriger each had a single gunshot wound to the head. Kaiden’s death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe that Savannah, 32, shot her toddler before shooting herself. Deputies found a gun near their bodies.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kaiden on March 19 after deputies searched for the mother and child the night before and found “concerning evidence” in her west Bexar County home.

Her car was located parked at the park off Highway 151. A Park Police officer found the bodies after daylight on March 19 in a drainage ditch near the park.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that Savannah Kriger was due in court Tuesday for a hearing regarding custody of the child.

Savannah’s mother told KSAT that she still has a lot of questions.

“I don’t understand why she would hurt her son. She would not hurt her son,” said Savannah’s mother, Nancy. “I want to know, like, what led up to this? If she did do this, like, what could have made her feel like she was alone?”

WATCH: Family, friends gather to remember 3-year-old killed near Tom Slick Park

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos