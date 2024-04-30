Savannah Kriger’s death officially ruled suicide after she, 3-year-old son found dead in West Side park

Savannah Kriger, 32, is suspected of killing her son and herself

SAN ANTONIO – More than a month after her death, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed that a woman who was found dead in Tom Slick Park along with her 3-year-old son died by suicide.

Savannah and Kaiden Kriger each had a single gunshot wound to the head. Kaiden’s death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe that Savannah, 32, shot her toddler before shooting herself. Deputies found a gun near their bodies.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kaiden on March 19 after deputies searched for the mother and child the night before and found “concerning evidence” in her west Bexar County home.

Her car was located parked at the park off Highway 151. A Park Police officer found the bodies after daylight on March 19 in a drainage ditch near the park.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that Savannah Kriger was due in court Tuesday for a hearing regarding custody of the child.

Savannah’s mother told KSAT that she still has a lot of questions.

“I don’t understand why she would hurt her son. She would not hurt her son,” said Savannah’s mother, Nancy. “I want to know, like, what led up to this? If she did do this, like, what could have made her feel like she was alone?”