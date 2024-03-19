BCSO searches for 3-year-old boy, 32-year-old mom from Bexar County; AMBER Alert issued

An Amber Alert has been put out for Kaiden Kriger and Savannah Kriger.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Kaiden Kriger.

Kaiden is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and is 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kaiden was wearing a black jacket and a red Spiderman shirt with a Spiderman mask/hoodie attached. He was last seen around noon in the 5600 block of Lonestar Parkway on Monday.

BCSO said they are also looking for his mother, Savannah Kriger.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and is 255 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and red shirt.

The sheriff’s office said Savannah was seen leaving her work near the 3700 block of Fredericksburg Road, as she had left work early to pick up her son from daycare and take him to a doctor’s appointment.

She was last seen leaving her son’s daycare center at approximately 2 p.m. She was driving a white 2023 Lincoln Aviator that was later found abandoned at Tom Slick Park off State Highway 151 East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000. You can also contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit by emailing missingpersons@bexar.org.