Woman found dead along with son, 3, was involved in custody battle, sheriff says

Savannah Kriger, 32, is suspected of killing her son and herself

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was found dead, along with her 3-year-old son, was involved in a child custody battle over the child, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The sheriff disclosed that information during a news conference Tuesday morning in which he also announced that the bodies of Savannah Kriger, 32, and her son, Kaiden Kriger, also had been found.

“At this point, we are operating under the premise that it is Savannah and the child that we have found,” Salazar said. “It appears that there is some evidence that there may have been some gunshots fired.”

Salazar said the mother and child became the subject of a search Monday evening.

Tuesday morning, an Amber Alert was issued regarding Kaiden Kriger.

Salazar said relatives had called the sheriff’s office and alerted investigators that something was wrong.

“There were concerns from family members that were not able to make contact with (Savannah Kriger). Her phone was going straight to voicemail,” he said.

Deputies entered Kriger’s west Bexar County home with help from relatives and found even more concerning evidence, Salazar said.

Later, during a search, they located her car. The sheriff said it was abandoned at Tom Slick Park, off Highway 151.

“But, utilizing SAPD EAGLE and Park Police, we were not able to find them in the park,” Salazar said. “The plan was to wait until daybreak.”

A Park Police officer ended up finding the bodies after daylight Tuesday in a drainage ditch near the park.

Salazar said both appeared to have been shot, and deputies found a gun near the bodies.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff said at this point, it does not appear anyone else was involved.

While the motive for the shootings is unknown, Salazar mentioned that Savannah Kriger was due in court Tuesday for a hearing regarding custody of the child.