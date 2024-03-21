Mother desperate for answers after daughter, 3-year-old grandson found dead near Tom Slick Park

SAN ANTONIO – There are still lots of questions regarding the deaths of Savannah and Kaiden Kriger, whose bodies were found on Tuesday near Tom Slick Park.

Investigators believe Savannah killed her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, and then turned the gun on herself.

“I don’t understand why she would hurt her son. She would not hurt her son,” said Savannah’s mother, Nancy.

Nancy asked that KSAT not use her last name for privacy reasons, but said she felt she needed to speak out.

“I don’t see her doing this to her son. I just keep wanting answers,” said Nancy.

According to The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a gun was found near the bodies at the West Side park. Deputies are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

Nancy admits her relationship with her daughter wasn’t the best. They had not spoken since November. However, she says Kaiden was Savannah’s pride and joy.

“I want to know, like, what led up to this? If she did do this, like, what could have made her feel like she was alone?” said Nancy.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said, “There’s been some sort of a custody battle going on with the custody of the baby.”

He pointed to the custody battle as a reason relatives had become concerned and reported the two missing before their bodies were eventually found.

Sheriff: Two bodies believed to be missing mother, 3-year-old son found near Tom Slick Park