Friends, neighbors, strangers express grief over deaths of west Bexar County mother, son

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A case involving the deaths of a woman and her 3-year-old son in West Bexar County appears to be having an impact on people near and far.

Investigators found two bodies Tuesday morning in a ditch near Tom Slick Park, located near Highway 151 and Loop 410.

In addressing news crews shortly thereafter, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the bodies appeared to be those of Savannah Kriger, 32, and her son, Kaiden Kriger, 3, who both had been reported missing.

Salazar said investigators also found a gun nearby and evidence of a shooting.

“At this point, (Savannah) is who we are considering the suspect,” Salazar said. “Of course, we’re going to process thoroughly the scene to make sure of that.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office still had not confirmed the identities of the bodies. A staff member there said she was not authorized to release any other details, including the manner or cause of death.

Salazar had made it clear, though, that he did not believe anyone else was involved.

“There’s been some sort of a custody battle going on with the custody of the baby,” he said, in offering a reason why relatives had become concerned and reported the two missing.

Balloons and flowers now hang from a pole near the ditch where the bodies of Savannah Kriger, 32, and her three-year-old son, Kaiden, were found Tuesday morning. (KSAT 12 News)

At the park Wednesday morning, people from the community had begun showing their concern.

Some left balloons and flowers.

One tearful woman told KSAT 12 News, as she placed a bunny-shaped bottle of bubbles at the growing memorial, that she did not know the Krigers personally.

A stranger left a bunny-shaped bottle of bubbles amid flowers and balloons in Tom Slick Park. The bodies of Savannah Kriger, 32, and Kaiden Kriger, 3, were found nearby. (KSAT 12 News)

Back in the family’s neighborhood, others who had seen them casually were equally shaken.

“Just having children, it makes you sick to your stomach,” said Amanda Stoneberger, a neighbor. “Poor little boy. And what the mom must have been thinking, it’s just really devastating.”

Stoneberger said she has five children and knows what it is like to feel overwhelmed. She said she wonders why this situation had to end this way.

“We all have friends who are hurting. We all want them to reach out to us and ask for help. That’s really hard for moms to do,” Stoneberger said.

Now, it appears many other people are hurting after what has been done.

