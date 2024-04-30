Former UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin re-enters transfer portal after playing one season at Ole Miss

UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, right catches a pass for a touchdown in front of UAB cornerback Starling Thomas V, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – In a case of the grass not always being greener on the other side, former University of Texas at San Antonio wide receiver Zakhari Franklin has re-entered the transfer portal after just one season at Ole Miss, according to 247Sports.

Franklin, a two-time, first-team All-Conference player at UTSA, had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Roadrunners but then decided to transfer to Ole Miss in 2023 and only caught four passes for 38 yards and a touchdown for the season.

The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver left the Roadrunners’ squad as its all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving TDs, two records that were eventually broken last year by former teammate Joshua Cephus. Franklin was expected to be a key cog in the Roadrunners’ aerial attack in 2023 before leaving.

His time at Mississippi got off to a rocky start, however, as he picked up an injury in fall camp and then struggled to see the field as receivers Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade took the majority of the offensive snaps.

Ole Miss WR Zakhari Franklin has entered the transfer portal, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports.



Franklin caught 4 passes for the Rebels this past season in limited action. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022 for UTSA. https://t.co/OQuv83kBvN pic.twitter.com/8hzCHeYc2i — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 29, 2024

His decision to re-enter the transfer portal is a reminder that not every transfer decision works out and that often star players at smaller universities may be best served to stay where they’re at.

Just this offseason, UTSA has seen two of its biggest defensive stars for next year transfer to higher profile teams. Cornerback Kam Alexander transferred to Oregon and former Smithson Valley star and American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Trey Moore transferred to the University of Texas.

It was a few weeks after the Ole Miss-Auburn game that Franklin made the personal choice not to play versus Georgia, despite dressing and making the trip. His decision was later confirmed by Head Coach Lane Kiffin.

“He did make the trip,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know the plan for him the rest of the year. So, he ended up ‒ by his decision ‒ not playing. So, you’d have to ask him.”

There was belief around the Ole Miss program that Franklin was headed to the NFL Draft following his short stint in Oxford, but instead, he’s decided to hit the transfer portal again with one year left of eligibility.

It’s unclear which schools might be interested in him, or if UTSA would be open to a possible reunion.

