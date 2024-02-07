Former 5-star Texas A&M, LSU cornerback Denver Harris transfers to UTSA

LSU cornerback Denver Harris (10) looks to the sideline for a play during the second half of an NCAA football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

SAN ANTONIO – Former Texas A&M and LSU cornerback Denver Harris will play football at UTSA next season, the school announced Wednesday.

The transfer was announced as part of UTSA’s 2024 recruiting class. National Signing Day is Wednesday.

Harris, a former five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle, played in only five games with the Aggies, making 14 total tackles and defending three passes. He then transferred before the 2023 season and played another five games with the LSU Tigers, managing just seven tackles and two pass breakups. He entered the transfer portal again in December.

As a prospect, Harris played high school football at Houston (Texas) North Shore and was the seventh-rated cornerback overall and the eighth-rated player in Texas, with a 97 rating from 247Sports.

The UTSA football team has seen major changes to their defensive backfield, as cornerbacks Kam Alexander, Syrus Dumas, Xavier Spencer and Dywan Griffin have all entered the transfer portal since the end of the season. Alexander has since transferred to Oregon.

There was some belief, according to On3.com, that Harris might reunite with Texas A&M, as the Aggies had a coaching change, bringing in new head coach Mike Elko, who was still in College Station during the 2022 recruiting cycle and was the defensive coordinator there when Harris committed.