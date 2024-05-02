Suspect arrested for assaulting, killing man who had him previously arrested, San Antonio police say

Robert Carrasco Jr., 39, is charged with murder, Bexar County Jail records show.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man after a dispute turned deadly last month.

Robert Carrasco Jr., 39, is charged with murder, Bexar County Jail records show.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said Carrasco assaulted Jason Banda, 38, on Saturday when Banda visited a relative at a South Side home.

Carrasco was upset at Banda “for having him arrested earlier this year,” his arrest warrant affidavit states.

The relative later told police that Carrasco struck Banda with a handgun. The witness said Carrasco had also assaulted them and threatened to harm their family, the affidavit states.

Banda died as a result of his injuries.

A warrant for Carrasco’s arrest was issued on Wednesday. He is also facing a separate charge of assault causing bodily injury-married, records show.

In March, Carrasco was arrested on a charge of evading arrest or detention and was out on bond.

Read also: