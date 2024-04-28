Several San Antonio stars find NFL landing spot post-NFL Draft

SAN ANTONIO – The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and all 32 teams passed up on drafting a talented class of players who represent the 2-1-0.
However, several of the area’s finest will get a chance to fight for a roster spot as undrafted free agents when rookie minicamps begin in May.
Jacksonville Jaguars: UTSA wide receiver Joshua Cephus
Many were surprised that Cephus was not drafted. Cephus, who is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, set a school-record 1,151 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior campaign with UTSA.
The Dekaney High School graduate can present a strong case to make the Jaguars’ 53-man roster.
Congrats @joshua_cephus on making it to the NFL. I look forward to watching you on Sunday. Let’s Goooo🙏🏿🎊— Coach Vaughn (@1CoachVaughn) April 28, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Judson High School alum and UTSA safety Rashad Wisdom
Rashad Wisdom is a player who will remain near and dear to UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor’s heart. Wisdom was the only defensive player to wear No. 0 for the Roadrunners for the entirety of his collegiate career.
UTSA reserves 2, 1 and 0 jersey numbers to the highest regarded players within the program.
Denver Broncos: Brandeis High School alum and UTSA defensive lineman Brandon Matterson
In Brandon Matterson’s six-year career at UTSA, the defensive tackle totaled 100 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks with three forced fumbles in 59 games played.
New Orleans Saints: O’Connor High School alum and TCU safety Millard Bradford
Millard Bradford, 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds, played 2,186 snaps over five seasons at TCU. Of his total snaps, 693 came in the box, 681 came as a free safety, and 712 in the slot.
Bradford shot up the depth chart quickly and was a regular starter in his last three seasons.