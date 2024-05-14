Pre-K 4 SA to host job fair Saturday to fill various classroom positions

SAN ANTONIO – Pre-K 4 SA is hosting a job fair this Saturday to hire teachers, teacher assistants, teacher aids and substitutes for the 2024–2025 school year.

The early childhood initiative is also looking for professionals who can work in bilingual classrooms.

“This event presents an opportunity for passionate individuals to join a dedicated team of educators to help shape the future of young learners,” a news release said.

Pre-K 4 SA said it follows the City of San Antonio’s compensation and benefits guidelines for full- and part-time employees.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to apply here before showing up to the job fair for on-site interviews.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Pre-K 4 SA West Education Center on 1235 Enrique M Barrera Parkway.