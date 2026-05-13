Truck rolls over on South Side as Spurs fans celebrate playoff win over Minnesota

SAN ANTONIO – A truck rolled over on Southwest Military Drive early Wednesday morning as San Antonio Spurs fans took to the streets to celebrate the team’s playoff victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Video from the scene shows fans honking and celebrating on the South Side while a truck appears to be on its side.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of SW Military Drive and Pleasanton Road, according to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report.

Officers were directing traffic in the area to manage the significant amount of vehicles when the crash occurred, SAPD said.

The report said the truck driver did not see an officer directing them to stop and struck another vehicle traveling southbound.

Timothy Alvarez, who witnessed the crash, said he saw everyone exit the truck and believed they were not seriously injured.

“I could imagine what probably happened was, you know, this reckless driving, people acting reckless, you know, getting caught up in the moment, and then you got to take a turn,” Alvarez said.

Both vehicles sustained major damage and were towed from the location, according to SAPD.

Stay safe during Spurs celebrations

SAPD also confirmed that one person was arrested for driving while intoxicated during the celebrations on Tuesday night. It is unclear whether the arrest is connected with the crash.

Officers are reminding fans who join post-win celebrations to remain in their vehicles and follow all traffic and city ordinance laws.

According to an SAPD spokesperson, fans should not exit their vehicles on an active road, engage in celebratory gunfire, pop fireworks, light fires or sit on top of moving vehicles.

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