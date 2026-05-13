Have an immigrant loved one who’s missing? Here’s who to contact for assistance

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Excessive heat is suspected in the death of six people found inside a boxcar in Laredo on Sunday.

In a news conference on Monday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said a man’s body found near railroad tracks in southwest Bexar County is believed to be connected with the six people found dead in Laredo.

At the time of the discovery, the sheriff said that the man only had a Mexican voter registration card.

Federal investigators were searching the area because the train’s alarm showed that the railroad cart door had opened in San Antonio.

An anonymous Texas woman contacted KSAT and asked for help to try to figure out if the man found in Bexar County was her missing loved one.

She said that her brother-in-law was traveling from Mexico, and the last message he sent on Saturday stated that he was on a train and would arrive on Sunday.

Her brother-in-law never arrived and did not contact the family, the woman said.

KSAT contacted multiple agencies, including the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, in an effort to help the woman find her missing loved one.

Hours later, the woman was informed that the body was that of her missing relative, Nereo Garcia Aguilar, 49.

Here are some numbers that can help if you are looking for a missing immigrant.

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