Man ejected, hospitalized with major injuries after crash on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was hospitalized after he was involved in a rollover crash early Wednesday morning on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash just after 12:50 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Flores Street, located near Roosevelt Avenue.

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Upon arrival, officers said they found that a man had been ejected following the crash. He was later taken to a local hospital with major injuries, according to police.

After further investigation, officers learned that the man was heading southbound on South Flores Street when he lost control of the vehicle.

The man then crashed into a concrete barrier before he was ejected, police said.

Further information was not readily available. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.