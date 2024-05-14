San Antonio Spurs, Alienware to host Game at the Rock event on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will host a free day of gaming and basketball with Alienware at The Rock at La Cantera this Sunday.

The Game at The Rock invites players of all ages and skill levels to participate for free. Registration is not required.

Recommended Videos

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with Spurs player Tre Jones, gaming influencer SypherPK and members of professional esports Team Liquid competing.

Players can also participate in basketball competitions and skills challenges led by the Spurs Sports Academy coaches.

Attendees can enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes and a chance to play against Jones and Team Liquid.

The Spurs Coyote and DaBull will appear at the event.

The Game at the Rock is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Frost Plaza on 1 Spurs Way. Parking is free.

For more information, visit The Rock at La Cantera website.