81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Spurs, Alienware to host Game at the Rock event on Sunday

Attendees can game, play basketball at the free event at The Rock at La Cantera

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Spurs, The Rock at La Cantera, San Antonio, Gaming, Things To Do
The Rock at La Cantrera (Credit: Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will host a free day of gaming and basketball with Alienware at The Rock at La Cantera this Sunday.

The Game at The Rock invites players of all ages and skill levels to participate for free. Registration is not required.

Recommended Videos

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with Spurs player Tre Jones, gaming influencer SypherPK and members of professional esports Team Liquid competing.

Players can also participate in basketball competitions and skills challenges led by the Spurs Sports Academy coaches.

Attendees can enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes and a chance to play against Jones and Team Liquid.

The Spurs Coyote and DaBull will appear at the event.

The Game at the Rock is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Frost Plaza on 1 Spurs Way. Parking is free.

For more information, visit The Rock at La Cantera website.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos