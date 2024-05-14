San Antonio College newspaper renamed The Sundial

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio College student newspaper is rebranding with a new name and an exclusively online publication.

After 95 years as The Ranger, the newspaper will now be known as The Sundial to reflect the “role of journalism to shed light on newsmaking events.”

SAC held a contest during the Spring 2024 semester to choose a new name for the publication. A selection committee narrowed down 10 finalists, and an advising committee selected five before sending them back.

The selection committee made a final decision and selected the name proposed by Ethan Rocke, a journalism and photography professor who was also a committee member.

“A sundial harnesses the sun’s light to tell time, informing and empowering people,” Rocke stated in a news release. “This function symbolically reflects the crucial role of journalists to illuminate truth in a free society.”

An official rollout of the rebranded newspaper is set for the Fall 2024 semester.

