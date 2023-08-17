Beloved San Antonio College journalism program makes renewed comeback

San Antonio College has relaunched its journalism program after it was put on pause and underwent a leadership change.

Seeing the San Antonio College journalism program make a return was personal for Jim Dalglish.

“I’m very attached to this program,” he said.” I cam out of here.”

The 95-year-old Ranger online newspaper publication was paused in 2021 because of low student enrollment and retiring faculty.

The program is now back, but it’s intertwined with television, radio and video editing — all under one umbrella.

Dalglish said writing and getting a message across is a good foundation for anyone to learn.

“Even if you don’t become a journalist and you run your own business, it would be good to learn how to write. How to market yourself and express the things you’d like to get out to the public,” he said.

The program’s success depends on students and how many sign up and push the curriculum to the next level.

“I want it to be a vital and healthy program again,” he said.

SAC classes begin Aug. 28.