Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 30: Officials report 177 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new virus-related death

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 65,600 total COVID-19 cases and 1,251 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 177 new cases. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 191.

City officials also reported that 235 patients are hospitalized, 92 are in the intensive care unit and 50 are on ventilators.

Nirenberg reported there were 42 new hospital admissions within the last 24 hours.

Officials say there are about 12 patients from El Paso in San Antonio-area hospitals, but that number may increase or decrease depending on the COVID-19 situation in that city.