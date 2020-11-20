Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 19: Officials report 483 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 71,377 total COVID-19 cases and 1,309 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 483 new cases as of Thursday. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 321.

City officials also reported that 440 patients are hospitalized, 153 are in the intensive care unit and 65 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 69% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said there were 72 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. He also said there are currently 61 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals.

Wolff says hospitalizations are not going up as quickly as they were in the summertime. He also said hospitals now have more treatments available to help patients before their symptoms worsen.

Nirenberg says there is a dangerously low blood supply and urged people to give blood to help save lives.

Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager and interim Metro Health director, says there are 15 testing sites throughout the city, and they are all functioning well. She said while there has been a record number of tests, the city has not experienced any shortages or backlogs.

“Things are in good shape,” Bridger said.

