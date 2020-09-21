Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 21: Officials report 102 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 53,443 total COVID-19 cases and 1,062 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday, an increase of 102 new cases. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 136.

City officials also reported that 226 patients are hospitalized, 85 are in the intensive care unit and 45 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the positivity rate is at 6.4%, with a goal of 5% or less. The area is now in the “safe zone” risk level, the mayor said.

Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of the Metropolitan Health District, said there have been 17 positive COVID-19 cases involving students and 29 involving school staff members since campuses reopened.

Wolff said he issued an emergency order today to cancel a foreclosure sale that was scheduled for October.