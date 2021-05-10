COVID-19 Briefing, May 10: 930K+ first-dose vaccines administered in Bexar County, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 219,929 total COVID-19 cases and 3,400 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 108 new cases as of Monday. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 184.

City officials also reported that 206 patients are hospitalized, 69 are in the intensive care unit and 30 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 930,358 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 692,474 are fully vaccinated.

The mayor reported a positivity rate of 1.7%.

Nirenberg reminds those 16 years and old that they can get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at the Alamodome from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The vaccine is free, even if you lack health insurance coverage.

Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12

Dr. Junda Woo, medical director of Metro Health, says the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be used on children as young as 12 by next week. However, local officials are waiting for CDC guidance to roll out the vaccine for children under 16.

