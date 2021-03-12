Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 10: Leaders report 366 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 199,431 total COVID-19 cases and 2,861 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 366 new cases as of Thursday. Five new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 186.

City officials also reported that 240 patients are hospitalized, 104 are in the intensive care unit and 63 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 66% of ventilators available.

There were 42 hospital admissions within the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg said more than 319,000 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 184,000 are fully vaccinated.

Those in Phase 1C eligibility group will be able to get a vaccine starting March 15. Click here to learn more.

Officials encourage people to sign up for vaccine text alerts to find out when appointments will open up again. See below for details:

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)