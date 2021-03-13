Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 12: Leaders report 158 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 199,589 total COVID-19 cases and 2,864 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 158 new cases as of Friday. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 168.

City officials also reported that 237 patients are hospitalized, 97 are in the intensive care unit and 61 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

There were 35 hospital admissions within the last 24 hours.

Those in Phase 1C eligibility group will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15. Click here to learn more.

Officials encourage people to sign up for vaccine text alerts to find out when appointments will open up again. See below for details:

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)