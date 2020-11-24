Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 23: Officials report 709 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate now 10%

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 74,591 total COVID-19 cases and 1,335 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 709 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 549.

City officials also reported that 509 patients are hospitalized, 171 are in the intensive care unit and 80 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the COVID-19 risk level for the area is moderate, with a 10% positivity rate. He also said testing has gone up significantly, with more than 42,000 tests administered last week.

COVID-19 RISK LEVEL - 11/23/20 (COSA/Bexar County)

The mayor is also urging people to donate blood. He said the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has only a two-day blood supply.