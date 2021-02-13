Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 12: Leaders report 716 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 187,062 total COVID-19 cases and 2,396 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 716 new cases as of Friday. Nine new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 746.

City officials also reported that 767 patients are hospitalized, 306 are in the intensive care unit and 164 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 57% of ventilators available.

There were 79 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

The mayor said 186,059 people in our area have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Feb. 10, and more than 74,000 people have been fully vaccinated. He said second-dose vaccine appointments at the Alamodome scheduled for Monday have been moved to the same time on Friday due to inclement weather.

Ad

Wolff says 1,200 county employees have been vaccinated so far. He also said University Health administered its 100,000th vaccine dose on Friday.

The county judge said the Wonderland Mall vaccine administration site will open at noon on Monday due to potential severe weather. He said those with appointments in the morning on Monday will still be able to get their vaccine once the Wonderland location opens.

Visit the city’s COVID-19 website for more information on testing location closures.