‘A little ray of hope:’ Acceleration of COVID-19 spread is slowing down, San Antonio mayor says

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.
Here are a few of the highlights:
- Nirenberg reported 351 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case tally to 15,102.
- City officials also reported 1,168 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a new high in hospitalizations. Of those patients, 382 are in intensive care and 213 patients are on ventilators. Only 12% of staffed hospital beds are available and 51% of ventilators are available.
- While most of San Antonio’s key progress indicators remain a cause for concern, Nirenberg said the numbers are “starting to show a slowdown in the acceleration of cases.” Nirenberg said the improvement is chalked up to the mask order put in place two weeks ago in Bexar County and people maintaining social distancing guidelines. “A little ray of hope,” Wolff added after Nirenberg shared the news.
- However, the stress on hospitals has not gotten any better, Nirenberg said. “In fact, it’s worse,” Nirenberg said. Hospital officials have seen support from the state and the federal government. Doctors are adding staff, which helps increase capacity. If hospitalizations continue surging, however, Nirenberg said hospitals would be overrun in a matter of days.
- Wolff issued an executive order canceling the county’s foreclosure sale that was initially scheduled for Tuesday.
- Nirenberg said city officials discovered a bar operating illegally over the weekend. The business, which Nirenberg did not name, was cited and shut down.