Bexar County surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County reported 351 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total case count to 15,102.

After 13 COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend, two new deaths were reported on Monday. The victims included a Hispanic man in his 40s and a Hispanic woman in her 60s. The death toll now stands at 132.

Hospitalizations are still seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 patients, and there are currently 1,168 patients in the hospital, according to the city’s website. Of those patients, 382 are in intensive care and 213 patients are on ventilators. Only 12% of staffed hospital beds are available and 51% of ventilators are available.

The city of San Antonio announced Sunday that its free COVID-19 testing sites will only test people experiencing symptoms of the virus, beginning Monday, July 6. If you’re asymptomatic or have been exposed to the virus and want to get tested, you’ll have to do so at a healthcare facility.

The free, city-operated testing sites include the following: Freeman Coliseum, Kazen Middle School, and the Cuellar Community Center.

