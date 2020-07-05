City of San Antonio only testing people with COVID-19 symptoms at free testing sites

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced Sunday that its free COVID-19 testing sites will only test people experiencing symptoms of the virus, beginning Monday, July 6.

The city-operated testing sites include the following: Freeman Coliseum, Kazen Middle School, and the Cuellar Community Center.

Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger said the no-cost testing centers are intended for patients who may not have insurance or a primary care provider.

“Prioritizing people who have symptoms helps make sure they are tested as soon as possible to then isolate or connect them with their health provider if treatment is needed,” Bridger said in a press release. “If you have insurance, please contact your healthcare provider to seek a test. The no-cost testing sites are intended to bring access to those who may not have insurance or a primary healthcare provider.”

The city said in a press release that the two new locations on the South and West Sides have also been added for the month of July where free COVID-19 testing is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These locations do not require an appointment and will test up to 300 people per day. The new testing locations include Kazen Middle School and the Cuellar Community Center.

