San Antonio teacher nearly struck by gunfire while working part-time as ride-share driver

SAN ANTONIO – Teresa Razo, a San Antonio teacher, regrets breaking her rule of not working past 9 p.m. as a ride-share driver after finding herself in a dangerous situation.

It was 3 a.m. when Razo was on her way to pick up a new customer along Cupples Road near Querida Road.

“I was ambushed by two cars. One blocked me. The other one leveled up to me and started firing at me,” she said.

Razo managed to drive away and called the police after she discovered her vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

The San Antonio police report indicates the residents of a nearby home also reported a bullet entered their home and caused damage, but no one was hurt in the shooting.

Razo is a full-time teacher but does ride-share driving to help supplement her income and pay for medical expenses she needs.

“I learned my lesson about now driving past 9 p.m.,” she said.

Razo said she would not be a rider-share driver even after her car is fixed. Her friends are currently trying to raise funds to help her fix her car.

Razo is also a quarterfinalist for the Readers Digest America’s Favorite Teacher contest, where the winner takes away $25,000 along with a trip. If she wins, she hopes to use the money to pay for her medical expenses and fix her car.