Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times, Converse police say

CONVERSE, Texas – A woman is hospitalized after being shot multiple times, allegedly by a man she had been in a relationship with, according to Converse police.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of Cheyenne Bluff.

Police found the woman lying on the front porch when they arrived. She was conscious and able to talk.

Detectives discovered she was shot by a man who was inside the home, according to CPD.

Officers also found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound unconscious in the home.

Police said the two had recently ended a relationship. It’s unclear exactly what led to the shooting.

Three children who were in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured, according to police.