Bexar County cancels July’s foreclosure sale due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County’s foreclosure sale that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

County Judge Nelson Wolff amended his executive order Monday to include the postponement.

The sale may be rescheduled on August 4, if it’s determined that the event will not pose a threat to the health and safety of those in attendance, according to the order.

Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti also postponed tax foreclosure sales in July.

On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide order that requires Texans in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases, to wear face coverings in public spaces. The order also gave mayors and county judges the authority to impose bans on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.

